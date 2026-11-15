Dance your way to better health: 5 styles to try

Adumu - The jumping dance for balance and strength

From the Maasai people of East Africa, Adumu involves jumping straight up while keeping the body upright and still. The repetitive vertical movement builds lower-body strength and trains your brain to sense exactly where your body is when you land, making it one of the best dances for proprioception.

Salsa - For quick footwork and spatial awareness

Salsa combines fast footwork, spins, turns and constant weight shifts from one foot to the other. You have to sense your own body and your partner's lead at the same time, which sharpens reaction time, coordination and awareness of the space around you.

Gwara Gwara - For isolation and coordination

This South African dance is famous for its wave-like arm and leg movements. By moving one part of your body while keeping the rest still, you become much more aware of each joint's position. Regular practice improves joint flexibility, coordination and proprioceptive skills.

Zumba - For cardio, coordination and multi-tasking

Zumba mixes salsa, merengue, cumbia and reggaeton into a high-energy workout with constantly changing choreography. The changing steps force your brain and body to stay alert, improving balance, endurance and proprioceptive feedback, while you barely notice you are exercising.