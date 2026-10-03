Balletcore fashion trend: Why ballet-inspired style keeps coming back

Every few months, a micro-trend is declared dead on social media. But balletcore has been written off more than once, and it keeps coming back in a new form.
Balletcore is what happens when rehearsal clothes end up on the street. A wrap cardigan over a leotard, legwarmers bunched at the ankle, a tulle skirt over jeans, flats with ribbon laced up the calf. The palette runs from pale pink to cream and everything in between. It isn't really sportswear. The point is to look like you just walked out of a studio, whether or not you've ever set foot in one.
Back in the 2000s, a similar look was called ‘off duty dancer’. The version we know today took off around 2022, helped along by Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2022 show, which paired satin ballet flats with chunky knit legwarmers. Barbiecore and the success of the 2023 Barbie film then pushed the pink-and-tulle end of the aesthetic further into the mainstream.
Ballet is a deep well of imagery, so designers and creators can keep drawing from it. Designers have long returned to ballet for inspiration, and Ferragamo and Simone Rocha both leaned into the look for spring/summer 2025.
The early wave was soft and romantic. The current one is darker and grittier, closer to Black Swan than to the Sugar Plum Fairy, and increasingly led by people who actually dance.
Footwear is where the evolution is easiest to see. Search interest in ‘ballet sneakers’ reportedly rose 211% between the start of 2025 and early 2026. Nike's Air Rift Ballet swaps a chunky sole for a flat, flexible one with satin straps that mimic a dancer's ribbons, and Jordan Brand entered the category in early 2026 with the Jordan Pointe. Brands are even experimenting with technical materials like waterproof Gore-Tex in these slim shapes.
Balletcore can also be tied to Coquette and Regencycore movements. It has spread into interior design, with bow motifs and pastel palettes, and into fitness trends like barre. On the red carpet, Misty Copeland wore a David Koma gown with a built-in tutu and 1980s-style shoulder pads to the 2026 Oscars, which shows us that the look can be reworked well beyond pink and pretty.
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