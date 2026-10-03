Balletcore fashion trend: Why ballet-inspired style keeps coming back

Every few months, a micro-trend is declared dead on social media. But balletcore has been written off more than once, and it keeps coming back in a new form.

Balletcore is what happens when rehearsal clothes end up on the street. A wrap cardigan over a leotard, legwarmers bunched at the ankle, a tulle skirt over jeans, flats with ribbon laced up the calf. The palette runs from pale pink to cream and everything in between. It isn't really sportswear. The point is to look like you just walked out of a studio, whether or not you've ever set foot in one.