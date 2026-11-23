The performance then transitions into Rang Raas, a work rooted in what Krishna defines as Indian Contemporary—an approach anchored in context rather than rigid technique. “When we say Indian Contemporary, we’re talking about the space and the time. If we are Indians living now in contemporary times, this is a vocabulary that embodies what movement should look like.”

The programme also features excerpts from Dhruva, a piece born during the pandemic lockdown. “It was a response to the COVID times, because we were all isolated,” Krishna recalls. “These are the songs that gave us strength and courage during those times.”

Aayana has come a long way since its founding in 2009. The group describes itself as an NGO of activists before it became a dance company, where performing arts used to be a medium for social themes. Somewhere along the way, performing arts and dance kind of engulfed our love for that, and we became full-time.

It has since toured across the US, Africa, and Europe, and performed at the 2023 G20 Summit, Lollapalooza India.

Looking ahead, their vision remains grounded in accessibility. “We want to perform at the biggest venues, but also at the smallest grassroots venues. We want to go into villages,” Krishna says. With a gurukul-style space currently taking shape in Hyderabad to welcome learners from surrounding villages, the goal is simple: “We just want dance as a language of expression to be accessible.”

On November 28. Tickets at INR 2,950, available on mdnd.in. 6 pm onwards. At MS Subbulakshmi Auditorium, Taramani.