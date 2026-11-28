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When selecting the material for this production, I was more interested in the characters than in retelling the stories exactly as we know them. Scheherazade is a woman who takes charge of her own future. Faced with almost certain death, she uses her intelligence, courage and storytelling to change her fate and save other women. Dunyazade, her sister, stands beside Scheherazade and helps her undertake this perilous journey, knowing the risks involved. Shahryar is a flawed, egocentric man consumed by rage and betrayal. But I was also interested in the possibility that he might be willing to listen and that the stories Scheherazade tells could gradually make him confront something beyond his own anger. With Morgiana, it was her wit, courage and extraordinary presence of mind that drew me in. She is often remembered as a supporting character in Ali Baba’s story, but in our production, she takes the lead. Jasmine, on the other hand, is someone who wants to look beyond the palace walls. We explore her desire for independence, her ambition and her long - ing to see the world beyond the life prescribed for her. Sindbad takes us into a more complex exploration of gender identity. In our interpretation, Sindbad is a woman who has to conceal her identity and live as a man to pursue her adventures. It raises an interesting question: would she have been equally successful, celebrated and remembered as a sailor and adventurer if she had been able to travel openly as a woman? Finally, Peri Banou and Prince Ahmed bring us a love story between two different worlds. What interests me about their journey is the choice they face when one might have to give up their world for the other. Instead, they find a way to remain connected to both. For me, it is a story about love that doesn’t demand that one person abandon who they are or where they come from.