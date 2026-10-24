Rama Kshirsagar’s Antarini combines classical dance forms with the ecological concerns of modern life

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Antarini draws from the Sanskrit concept of antar, meaning ‘within’ or ‘inner.’ The title represents a journey inward, towards selfreflection. I believe that environmental change cannot depend solely on external responsibilities or actions. It requires an inter nal psychological shift in how we think, consume and relate to the world around us. Drawing from ancient Indian texts, the production looks at how human life was once understood as part of nature’s larger rhythm and questions how convenience, greed, jealousy and the constant desire for more have disrupted that relationship. Through the production, I wanted to expose the hypocrisies of urban living, where we often consider a problem solved once it is out of our sight. Ultimately, the piece asks us to look beyond what governments, industries or larger institutions may or may not be doing. While their responsibility is undeniable, individual actions matter too.