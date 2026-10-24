Rama Kshirsagar’s Antarini combines classical dance forms with the ecological concerns of modern life

The distance between people and nature is not always measured in miles. Sometimes, it lies in the everyday realities of urban life, where consumption and waste can overshadow the idea of living in harmony with the natural world. Bharatanatyam artiste Rama Kshirsagar and her team explore this disconnect in Antarini – An Awakening Call, a new HCL Concerts production coming to Bengaluru. Bringing together bharatanatyam, kathakali, contemporary movement and live music — the performance draws on ancient Indian ecological thought to examine our relationship with the world around us. Through the meeting of classical and contemporary forms, Antarini brings an ageold idea of interconnectedness into conversation with the realities of modern life. Ahead of the performance, Rama discusses the making of the production, its movement vocabulary and the ecological concerns at its heart.
How did the idea of Antarini begin and what prompted you to explore ecology through dance?
The idea of Antarini began with my own concerns as an urban citizen. I often wondered what I could do, as an individual with limited influence, to contribute towards environmental change. Small steps like growing plants, maintaining a kitchen garden, managing wet waste and reducing plastic consumption are important. But I also began questioning what happens to the waste we discard and how consumerism and capitalism have shaped our everyday choices. This contradiction kept me thinking. Environmental awareness is not necessarily lacking; most of us understand climate change and see its consequences. The real question is how we translate that awareness into collective action and behavioural change. I felt dance could be a powerful way to explore these contradictions, encourage audiences to reflect on their own actions and inspire meaningful behavioural change.
How are these contemporary realities reflected in the piece?
Antarini draws from the Sanskrit concept of antar, meaning ‘within’ or ‘inner.’ The title represents a journey inward, towards selfreflection. I believe that environmental change cannot depend solely on external responsibilities or actions. It requires an inter nal psychological shift in how we think, consume and relate to the world around us. Drawing from ancient Indian texts, the production looks at how human life was once understood as part of nature’s larger rhythm and questions how convenience, greed, jealousy and the constant desire for more have disrupted that relationship. Through the production, I wanted to expose the hypocrisies of urban living, where we often consider a problem solved once it is out of our sight. Ultimately, the piece asks us to look beyond what governments, industries or larger institutions may or may not be doing. While their responsibility is undeniable, individual actions matter too.
Which aspects of ancient Indian ecological thought have informed the piece?
The production draws from the Nasadiya Sukta of the Rigveda and the Bhumi Sukta of the Atharvaveda. These texts offer us a lens through which to explore humanity’s relationship with nature and our place within its larger order. We can still see ways of living closely connected to nature in many rural and tribal communities, although these communities are increasingly affected by environmental degradation and climate change. Urban lifestyles, meanwhile, often depend on resources and labour drawn from these regions. Through Antarini, I wanted to question this imbalance and reflect on what we have lost as we have moved further away from nature.
The productionbrings together bharatanatyam, kathakali and contemporary movement. What does each form bring to the performance?
The ecological ideas and narrative were established first. I wrote the script with a clear sense of how the story should unfold and what each section needed to communicate. The choreography was then developed around this framework, with the movement serving the narrative and the ideas at the heart of Antarini. Bharatanatyam is the primary language of the production, as all the dancers come from a Kalakshetra-style training background. Kathakali brings a powerful sense of characterisation and theatrical intensity, helping us portray certain emotions and forces within the story. We have also incorporated folk-inspired movement and contemporary theatrical elements to make the nar rative more accessible to audiences who may not be familiar with classical dance. While writing the script, I already had a sense of how the music should flow and what each section needed to evoke emotionally. Although I do not come from a musical background, I could communicate the feelings and atmosphere I envisioned.
Entry free. October 24, 7.30 pm. At Sabha, Kamaraj Road
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