Bengaluru’s newest festival brings choreography and cinema to the same frame

A

For me, LURU did not begin with the idea of creating another festival. It grew out of a practice that has, for many years, existed between choreography, cinema and the moving image. For me, the question was never simply how to film dance. It was what happens to choreography when the camera, the editing, the frame and sound become part of the choreographic process itself ? Screendance has always occupied an interesting position between disciplines. It belongs to dance, but not entirely. It belongs to cinema, but not quite. The camera changes our understanding of space; editing changes our understanding of time; framing, sound, rhythm and movement begin to operate together as parts of a choreographic language. What I felt was missing in Bengaluru was not necessarily more dance films or another film festival, but a context in which this form could be encountered and discussed on its own terms. There are already artistes in India making interesting work in this area, but the conversations around screendance remain quite dispersed. Much of the international work being made is also difficult to encounter unless one actively follows the festival circuit. LURU comes from a desire to bring some of these threads together, to place Indian artistes in conversation with international work, to give audiences and students an opportunity to encounter the form and to begin building a community around it.