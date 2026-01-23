Creative City Bengaluru: Dialogues & Discoveries aims to spark conversations

“As part of this initiative, we are also focusing on creating awareness about Drishyam, because all the activities will be housed within Drishyam — the art village. Bengaluru currently does not have a comprehensive art village that brings together all elements of art and culture. It follows the guru–shishya model, where gurus can reserve the space for a day to a week each year and engage with it as they wish. It is a space for creative people from around the world to come, perform, learn, teach and hold interactive sessions with adults, students and the general public, while enriching the place and themselves. We are planning to open the Drishyam Centre of Excellence with a soft launch on the 18th as part of this festival,” reveals Jija Hari Singh, Art Mantram.

On the opening day at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Art Mantram will host celebrations be ginning with the formal inauguration of the festival and commencement of the International Art Symposium and Residency, bringing together eight artists from Russia (four), Austria (two) & India (two) for an intensive cross-cultural exchange