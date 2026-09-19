Samanvay Arts Festival marks 50 years of Sri Rajarajeshwari Kalaniketan with a confluence of classical and contemporary dance traditions

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Apsara looks at the celestial women of our mythology not merely as beautiful dancers from Devaloka, but as women with stories, choices, emotions and consequences. We have brought together 11 apsaras, portrayed by outstanding dancers from different Indian classical traditions, with music composed by Praveen D Rao. I have directed the production. Through characters such as Urvashi, Menaka, Vishvachi and Harini, we explore the connection between the celestial and earthly worlds and how these ancient stories can resonate with contemporary life. I wanted to move beyond the stereotypical image of the apsara as simply a celestial beauty and ask who these women were beyond mythology and what their stories can tell us today.

INR 100 onwards. September 19, 9.30 am. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.