Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan makes singing debut with the album, Chants for Unity

From mastering the grace of Bharatanatyam to singing regional Assamese lullabies to her sons, Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan’s life has always been steeped in artistic expression. Now, those early musical seeds blossom into a new chapter as she makes her singing debut in Chants for Unity, aq collaborative album with Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash.
Her debut album, Chants for Unity, will bring together sacred music, Indian classical tradition and a universal message of peace and togetherness, and brings together the entire family to conceive, compose and present the same.
The album features nine tracks with Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan’s vocals across five compositions: Navagraha Shlokam, Krishna Stuti, Shantakaram, Ya Devi Sarvabhooteshu and Lakshmi Stuti. Her voice brings an intimate, soulful and deeply personal dimension to these timeless compositions, marking a significant new chapter in her own artistic journey.
Subhalakshmi has been an integral part of a family steeped in India’s rich musical heritage. With Chants for Unity, she steps into the spotlight as a vocalist, bringing a sense of devotion and emotional warmth to music that has been passed down through generations.
She shared, “This vocal journey has been deeply personal for me. To be able to lend my voice to these sacred compositions and be part of an album that carries such a beautiful message of unity is truly special. Music and prayer have always had a very intimate place in my heart and this experience has allowed me to bring those two worlds together. I feel grateful to have shared this journey with my husband and sons, Amaan- Ayaan. I hope these chants bring peace, love and a sense of harmony to everyone who listens.”
Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan shared, “I am especially delighted that my wife, Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan, makes her vocal debut with this album. Her voice brings an intimate and deeply personal dimension to these sacred chants. I hope this music reminds us that beneath all our differences of language, culture and belief, the human spirit remains one.”
Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash said, “We are particularly moved that our mother makes her vocal debut on this album. Hearing her sing adds something incredibly intimate and beautiful to the project. For us, this album is ultimately a celebration of devotion, love and the belief that music can transcend every boundary.”
At the heart of the album is a unique coming together of two generations of the legendary sarod tradition - Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash with sacred chants, shlokas, stotras and kirtan. The meditative depth of the sarod meets the timeless power of the human voice, creating an experience that is both rooted in tradition and contemporary in its sonic expression.
Chants for Unity is not an album about one religion, one culture or one way of believing. It is an album about the universal human longing for peace, connection, healing and belonging. It journeys from the individual heart towards something larger than ourselves, using music as a language that transcends boundaries.
The album will release in the first week of October.
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