Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan makes singing debut with the album, Chants for Unity

From mastering the grace of Bharatanatyam to singing regional Assamese lullabies to her sons, Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan’s life has always been steeped in artistic expression. Now, those early musical seeds blossom into a new chapter as she makes her singing debut in Chants for Unity, aq collaborative album with Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Her debut album, Chants for Unity, will bring together sacred music, Indian classical tradition and a universal message of peace and togetherness, and brings together the entire family to conceive, compose and present the same.

All we need to know about Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan's debut music album, Chants for Unity

The album features nine tracks with Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan’s vocals across five compositions: Navagraha Shlokam, Krishna Stuti, Shantakaram, Ya Devi Sarvabhooteshu and Lakshmi Stuti. Her voice brings an intimate, soulful and deeply personal dimension to these timeless compositions, marking a significant new chapter in her own artistic journey.

Subhalakshmi has been an integral part of a family steeped in India’s rich musical heritage. With Chants for Unity, she steps into the spotlight as a vocalist, bringing a sense of devotion and emotional warmth to music that has been passed down through generations.