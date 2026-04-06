Aksomaniac releases Amsham, explores cosmic love inspired by the myth of Manmadhan

Aksomaniac shares, “I was drawn to Manmadhan because he embodies a cruel paradox, a being who awakens love in others yet is denied the ability to feel it fully, something I first encountered through Njan Gandharvan, a Malayalam film from the early 1990s that stayed with me. Manmadhan may be known in many forms across cultures, but at the core of it, this is a story about the struggle of not being allowed to love in your own way. Why can’t love exist as a language, fluent in many forms, and still be accepted by all?

"In Amsham, I wanted to explore a moment where he chooses memory, pain, and mortality over an endless, empty eternity. Bhumi and M.H.R carried that fracture beautifully, Bhumi grounding it in ache and loneliness, while M.H.R brings a restless, searching pulse. Thathammapennu is not just a lover, she is the first time he feels seen. Because now he realises love isn’t something he only creates for others, it’s something he wants for himself. Even as every face dissolves and every touch fades, he chooses to love anyway.”

Bhumi shares, “For me, it was important to fully live the character. As an artist, storytelling, not just through lyrics but also through music, is a big part of how I express myself. I had the opportunity to step into a character that isn’t human, yet carries the most natural, almost childlike flaws. That’s what you hear in the composition, the chaos, the mess, almost like a tantrum before settling into a still, quiet sadness. Every being is multi-dimensional, and it was a beautiful experience exploring different sides of this character through myself. This record came together very organically and found me at a time when I needed to express exactly this.”

M.H.R shares, “Being part of Amsham was a truly special experience. It was my first time working on a track like this, where there’s a larger story being told. Akso beautifully incorporated my sonic identity into the production, which made the process feel very personal. It was a deeply collaborative journey, Bhumi and Akso set the tone, and I was able to carry the story forward in my own way. My verse explores the intensity of love and how far one can go for it. At its core, this song is about longing, and the desire to be with someone who means everything.”