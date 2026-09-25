Rebel Ranis: How four powerful women from Indian epics reclaim their stories

Aneesha Grover — Kaikeyi

Kaikeyi is so often reduced to the woman who ‘caused’ the Ramayana’s crisis. Why do you think she deserved to be seen differently?

Going back to different versions of the Ramayana changed my understanding of Kaikeyi. I began seeing her as a woman negotiating her identity, promises, power and place in a changed world. She isn’t simply a villain; her choices have been judged differently from those of the men around her, and I wanted to ask why.