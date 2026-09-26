Odishi takes centre stage at the 15th edition of Naman in Bengaluru

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The 15th edition brings together three different presentations, giving the audience an opportunity to experience different shades of odishi. From Bhubaneswar, Rajashri Praharaj and Preetisha Mohapatra will come together in a duet representing the celebrated artistic lineage of legendary odishi guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. We also have Bengaluru-based odishi artistes Leena Mohanty and Debasish Pattnaik, who are associated with the guru Deba Prasad Das tradition. Their duet will bring another facet of odishi to the festival, reflecting the powerful, earthy and distinctive character of this tradition.

Entry free. September 27, 5 pm onwards. At ADA Rangamandira, JC Road.