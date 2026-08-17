Metal band Slipknot officially cuts ties with keyboardist Sid Wilson after 28 years

The official statement that was shared read, ‘Effective immediately, slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.’ This statement was put up on the Instagram account Knotfest, the official rockers’ music festival account.

Interestingly, while rumours about this exit was doing the rounds, guitarist James ‘ Jim’ Root shared a series of cryptic messages on his social media. While no strong reason has been shared about this exit, fans can only speculate. Moreover, the current line-up – founder and percussionist Shawn Crahan, guitarist Mick Thomson, and singer Corey Taylor are yet to make any comments on this update. Even though Sid too has not put out any comment on the same, his Instagram profile which is now updated to Slipknot 1997 - 2026 is a quite confirmation of his disassociation with the band.

Official news of this exit also comes days after Wilson and Kelly Osbourne split. The two began dating in 2022 and got engaged three years later. They also share a son Sidney.