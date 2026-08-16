This Telugu indie artiste trades virality for honest emotion
Sai Sandeep is doing us all a favour. In an era where virality often takes precedence and lyrics matter less than a catchy hook for the next trend, the Hyderabad-based artiste is bringing yearning back to music. His latest single, Magic, is a dreamy romantic number and one of three recent releases, alongside Hope and Pain, with each track exploring a different part of the human experience. Raised in Visakhapatnam and now in Hyderabad, Sandeep is also the lead vocalist of Melotrance, a five-piece band. In this conversation with Indulge, he talks about his recent work and evolving sound.
Excerpts:
Walk us through your recent single Magic. What inspired the track and how did it come together?
Magic is about that beautiful, almost indescribable feeling that exists in love and in every meaningful relationship. I wanted to create a melodious song that captures the emotions of someone who is deeply in love and runs out of words trying to express what he’s feeling. My friend and lyricist, Mohan Rao Palli and I were sitting on a terrace, observing the clouds and the calmness of nature around us. That moment inspired the central idea of the song. We started writing and composing simultaneously, allowing the lyrics and melody to develop together. The song came together quite organically and was later programmed by Praveen Imandi. We wanted the song to feel dreamy, romantic, and melodious — using the beauty of nature as a metaphor for feelings.
In your own words, describe your current sound. Do you see yourself sticking to a certain genre that has worked for you, or are you open to experimentation?
I wouldn’t want to limit myself to a particular genre. I would love to experiment and explore different genres as I continue to grow as an artiste. That is something I have always wanted to do. I grew up listening to music from Tollywood and Bollywood, and those influences have become an important part of my musical roots. But I’m also very curious about exploring different sounds and styles.
How would you describe your sonic evolution, and what feels most different about your approach today compared to your earlier work?
Earlier in my journey, I didn’t possess theoretical knowledge of music. Over time, I’ve been learning and evolving by exploring different genres and listening to music from different languages. Today, my approach is more focused on creating music that people can relate to, rather than composing solely to satisfy myself. I want my music to connect with at least a certain group of people and make them feel something. I don’t want to create music simply with the intention of making a viral song. I want to create songs that stay with people for a long time — songs they want to come back to and associate with certain emotions or memories
Do you take a different creative approach while working on music with Melotrance versus your solo music?
Yes, the creative approach is slightly different when I work with the band compared to my solo music. With Melotrance, the creative process involves five different perspectives and ideas. When it comes to my solo compositions, the approach is more personal. It comes directly from the ideas in my mind, my musical influences, the genres I explore, and music I listen to. My solo work carries more of my individual musical identity and flavour.
What excites you most about this chapter of your musical journey, and where do you see it taking you next?
What excites me most about this chapter is that I’m finally able to release my own music. Taking a song from an idea to the final execution requires a lot of effort, so being able to share my compositions with people is something I’m genuinely happy about. Ultimately, I want to keep creating music that people can see themselves in, connect with emotionally, and carry with them for a long time.
Magic is streaming on all major music platforms.