This Telugu indie artiste trades virality for honest emotion

A

Magic is about that beautiful, almost indescribable feeling that exists in love and in every meaningful relationship. I wanted to create a melodious song that captures the emotions of someone who is deeply in love and runs out of words trying to express what he’s feeling. My friend and lyricist, Mohan Rao Palli and I were sitting on a terrace, observing the clouds and the calmness of nature around us. That moment inspired the central idea of the song. We started writing and composing simultaneously, allowing the lyrics and melody to develop together. The song came together quite organically and was later programmed by Praveen Imandi. We wanted the song to feel dreamy, romantic, and melodious — using the beauty of nature as a metaphor for feelings.