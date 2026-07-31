Storytelling and theatrical musicality come together in this indie artiste's latest release

From the very first note, Romeo makes it clear that it offers a listening experience unlike what you’re accustomed to. The latest single from artiste Soham Pawar, better known as som., is a theatrical, dark and compelling Alt-Pop track with a cinematic element.

Sung from the perspective of a possessive and obsessive lover, the song is a retelling of Romeo and Juliet in the first person, gradually revealing a narrator who is far more dangerous than the romantic hero he initially appears to be. Speaking to Indulge about the track, which is a part of an upcoming EP, som. lets audiences take a peek into his creative process.

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