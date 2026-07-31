Storytelling and theatrical musicality come together in this indie artiste's latest release
From the very first note, Romeo makes it clear that it offers a listening experience unlike what you’re accustomed to. The latest single from artiste Soham Pawar, better known as som., is a theatrical, dark and compelling Alt-Pop track with a cinematic element.
Sung from the perspective of a possessive and obsessive lover, the song is a retelling of Romeo and Juliet in the first person, gradually revealing a narrator who is far more dangerous than the romantic hero he initially appears to be. Speaking to Indulge about the track, which is a part of an upcoming EP, som. lets audiences take a peek into his creative process.
Excerpts:
Is there something that sets it apart from your previous work?
Romeo is both sonically and musically very different from anything I have done before. To be honest, it was an old idea that I insisted on attempting.
The track explores darker themes. What inspired you to take a more theatrical and sinister approach to the track?
I just went with the flow; there are different versions of the song too, one very electronic, one very danceable, but I stuck with this one. I don’t plan anything while making music; the ideas and melodies that come to me flow through me.
Your music has a very distinct emotional quality. Is depth something that comes naturally when you make music or is it something you push for?
Depends on the song. You can hear the emotional depth and musical richness in my other songs too. But in Romeo, I feel like there’s a piece of me in there, and it’s coming from a place in my heart that wants to tell a story.
Walk us through your songwriting process. Do melodies come first? Or is every song different?
Every song is different. I force myself to work, but I don’t force the music. If something does work out, good; if it doesn't, at least I tried. There is no standard template of doing things. In a way it’s a good thing because I get to create different kinds of songs and melodies. But the downside is there is no shortcut to recreating the magic.
Looking back at your earliest releases, what has been the biggest change, either sonically or in your creative process?
I’m currently obsessed with the idea of outperforming or outdoing myself. I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing, but I definitely want to be better with every little step I take towards greatness.
Romeo is out on all major music platforms.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
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