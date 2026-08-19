Mother Nature singer Angelique Kidjo becomes the first Black African woman artiste to get a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Growing up surrounded by music and theatre Angelique Kidjo was exposed to the arts from a very young age. Born to a musician father and a choreographer and theatre director mother in Ouidah in the 1960, she began her career very early in life. Her first album Pretty was released in 1981 when she was just 21 years old. Political instability pushed her towards finding a new home in Paris which became the base for her to expand her career in music. Her unique style draws from West African rhythms, Fon, Yoruba, Afrobeat, Afropop, jazz, funk, R&B, reggae, gospel and Latin music. She can also sing in at least five languages namely English, Gen, Yoruba, French and Fon. She is also a five-time Grammy winner for Djin Djin (2018), Eve (2015), Sings (2016), Celia (2020) and Mother Nature (2022). Other notable songs of her career include Agolo, Malaika, Afrika, Batonga and others. She has also had memorable collaborations with Burna Boy, John Legend, Bono, Dave Matthews and others.

Angelique Kidjo received the 2854th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame which was unveiled on August 18, 2026. She is placed under the Recording category and can be found at 7011 Hollywood Boulevard. In attendance were Willem Dafoe, Oscar-nominated actor; Djimon Dafoe, actor; and Nigerian musician Adekunle Gold among others. For Kidjo this is not just a personal achievement but a representation of all the principles she stood for and a validation of her community reaching global heights.