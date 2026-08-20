ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dies aged 77 as tributes pour in for the rock icon

Formed in 1969 after Frank introduced bassist Dusty Hill to Billy, the trio forged an unmistakable blend of blues, funk and rock. While Billy and Dusty became famous for their matching bushy beards, Frank ironically remained largely clean-shaven, completing one of music’s most charismatic aesthetic trademarks. When Keith Richards inducted the group into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, he noted: “These cats know their blues and they know how to dress it up. When I first saw them, I thought, ‘I hope these guys are not on the run, because that disguise is not going to work.’”

Tributes to an innovator behind the kits

Frank’s signature shuffle deeply influenced musicians worldwide. Rage Against the Machine star Brad Wilk praised his live technique, whilst Matt Sorum described him as “a very special and unique man behind the kit.”

Speaking on his lifelong career, Frank once reflected, “I’ve found the people I was meant to play with. I never wanted to quit, and never wanted to get fired.” Following Dusty’s passing in 2021, Frank stepped back briefly from touring earlier this year. He is survived by his wife, Debbie and three children.