Slipknot allegedly fires one of its OG member Sid Wilson after three decades

DJ and keyboardist Sid Wilson is rumoured to have been fired from the heavy metal band Slipknot after almost three decades in the band. The 49-year-old was apparently told on Friday afternoon that he has been kicked out of the legendary heavy metal band permanently. There is no explanation provided as to why this was done.
Sid Wilson became the 9th member of the band in 1997, just before the release of their self-titled debut album in 1999. Using the pseudonym #0, he gained fame for his turntable work as well as his keyboard work and samples. He was one of the most recognized members due to his exciting live performances.
The departure of Sid reportedly occurred almost four months after he split from his fiancée, Kelly Osbourne, after four years of being engaged. Sid and Kelly met each other way back in 1999 when the musical group Slipknot took part in the Ozzfest music festival, although their romance began much later. They have a son named Sidney, who was born in November 2022.
Sid Wilson proposed to Kelly Osbourne in July 2025 after the Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath farewell show in Birmingham, England. The proposal took place just a few weeks before the death of Ozzy Osbourne. For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.
In addition, the musician experienced a health scare in August 2024. An explosion on the farm he used to share with Kelly burnt his face and arms. He demonstrated these injuries to fans, which included his singed eyebrows and burn marks on his lip.
The original band had 9 members who formed after the debut album in 1999. It included Corey Taylor, Shawn “Clown” Crahan, Joey Jordison, Paul Gray, Mick Thomson, Jim Root, Craig Jones, Chris Fehn and Sid Wilson. In subsequent years, Jones and Fehn left the band, and Gray passed away due to a drug overdose in 2010, while Jordison passed on in 2021.