Slipknot allegedly fires one of its OG member Sid Wilson after three decades

DJ and keyboardist Sid Wilson is rumoured to have been fired from the heavy metal band Slipknot after almost three decades in the band. The 49-year-old was apparently told on Friday afternoon that he has been kicked out of the legendary heavy metal band permanently. There is no explanation provided as to why this was done.

Slipknot faces another era of lineup changes

Sid Wilson became the 9th member of the band in 1997, just before the release of their self-titled debut album in 1999. Using the pseudonym #0, he gained fame for his turntable work as well as his keyboard work and samples. He was one of the most recognized members due to his exciting live performances.