Pioneering 1950s girl group lead singer Arlene Smith dies at 84

Arlene Smith, a founder and lead singer of the pioneering 1950s girl group The Chantels, has died at the age of 84. Her manager and close friend Paul Errante confirmed that Arlene passed away following a heart attack at a New York City hospital.

Remembering a trailblazer who reshaped 1950s doo-wop

Formed during her teenage years in the Bronx, The Chantels broke significant ground at a time when male vocal groups dominated the early rock 'n' roll era. Arlene co-wrote and sang lead on their timeless 1958 doo-wop ballad Maybe, recorded in a makeshift studio inside a Manhattan church. The track became a million-selling Top 20 hit and opened doors for subsequent legendary female groups, including The Shirelles, The Ronettes and The Crystals.