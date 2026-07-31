Pioneering 1950s girl group lead singer Arlene Smith dies at 84

Arlene Smith, a founder and lead singer of the pioneering 1950s girl group The Chantels, has died at the age of 84. Her manager and close friend Paul Errante confirmed that Arlene passed away following a heart attack at a New York City hospital.
Formed during her teenage years in the Bronx, The Chantels broke significant ground at a time when male vocal groups dominated the early rock 'n' roll era. Arlene co-wrote and sang lead on their timeless 1958 doo-wop ballad Maybe, recorded in a makeshift studio inside a Manhattan church. The track became a million-selling Top 20 hit and opened doors for subsequent legendary female groups, including The Shirelles, The Ronettes and The Crystals.
Recalling her determination to challenge industry norms during an interview for the oral history But Will You Love Me Tomorrow?, Arlene explained: "My thing was, 'The guys are not the only ones that can do this.'"
Her powerful, yearning vocals on Maybe transformed the song into a classic later covered by Janis Joplin and The Three Degrees. In 2002, Arlene and her bandmates were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, with Rolling Stone later ranking Maybe among the 500 greatest songs of all time.
Despite their success, the group faced industry exploitation, including uncredited songwriting work and whitewashed album covers. Arlene departed the group in 1959 amidst record label troubles and briefly collaborated with producer Phil Spector before eventually stepping away from mainstream commercial recording.
She went on to earn a master's degree in education and dedicated decades of her life to teaching music to elementary school children in New York City. Reflecting on her early years touring alongside icons like Chuck Berry, Arlene warmly remembered: "It was really a nice time in my life, because I was doing exactly what I wanted to do."