‘It’s pretty easy’: Zendaya’s one-line reply on working with Tom Holland has swooned over the internet once again

Tom Holland and Zendaya, Hollywood’s power couple, have been dominating the red carpet this year for the longest time. From their unexpected secret wedding to blockbusters one after the other, it seems to be the year for the couple. Following the success of The Odyssey, the duo is geared for another highly anticipated release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As the film premiered in London on Wednesday, Zendaya’s heartfelt response about working alongside her husband Tom once again left fans swooning.

Spider-Man Brand New Day premiere: Zendaya and Tom Holland’s sweet moments, outfits and more

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day dropped in theatres worldwide on July 30. Ahead of the film’s official release, the cast attended the premiere on Wednesday in star-studded bougie attires. Zendaya stole the show with a floor-length Tamara Ralph champagne silk crepe gown with spider webby straps, matching the white carpet in Leicester Square. Tom, on the other hand, arrived in a double-breasted wine coloured suit alongside a matching necktie and a crystallized brooch. The main attraction was his spider pin attached to his tie.

Now, coming to Zendaya’s statement at the premiere, she was asked how she feels to have shared another spectacular screen moment with Tom. She replied, “I think when you’re best friends, it’s pretty easy.” As per another report, Tom described his experience to be pretty fun working alongside his newly wedded wife.