Tom Holland addresses Spider-Man future ahead of Brand New Day premiere

Tom Holland has reassured Marvel Cinematic Universe fans that he has no immediate plans to hang up his web-shooters, revealing he is willing to play Peter Parker for as long as audiences want him. Days before the much-anticipated premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the 30-year-old actor opened up about his long-term future in the iconic role.
Having already played the web-slinger six times across the MCU, Tom is preparing for the release of his fourth standalone film. Speculation previously swirled that he might be preparing to step down after endorsing another actor to take over the mantle. Addressing his future in an earlier interview, Tom acknowledged ageing out of the role eventually, noting that he would likely be pushing it past age 37. "I think the point of it is that I would love to pass the baton on, and I haven't achieved that yet," he explained.
However, Tom clarified his enthusiasm for continuing the franchise. "I will do it for as long as they'll have me," he confirmed. "So if [Brand New Day] does good, I guess we'll see!"
The upcoming sequel acts as a dramatic reset for Peter, picking up four years after the emotional climax of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Following the spell cast by Doctor Strange to prevent a multiversal catastrophe, the entire world has forgotten Peter exists. Now estranged from his girlfriend MJ and best friend Ned, Peter faces intense isolation while developing strange new powers and encountering fresh threats. Tom previously teased that the film will present a darker, more mature narrative that delves into themes of solitude and personal growth.
With box office tracking predicting a massive opening weekend that could reach $250 million in the United States alone, the future looks exceptionally bright for Tom's superhero journey. As Marvel Studios prepares for a future live-action Miles Morales project, fans can comfortably look forward to many more web-slinging adventures with Tom leading the charge.