Tom Holland addresses Spider-Man future ahead of Brand New Day premiere

Tom Holland has reassured Marvel Cinematic Universe fans that he has no immediate plans to hang up his web-shooters, revealing he is willing to play Peter Parker for as long as audiences want him. Days before the much-anticipated premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the 30-year-old actor opened up about his long-term future in the iconic role.

A fresh start for Peter Parker in the MCU?

Having already played the web-slinger six times across the MCU, Tom is preparing for the release of his fourth standalone film. Speculation previously swirled that he might be preparing to step down after endorsing another actor to take over the mantle. Addressing his future in an earlier interview, Tom acknowledged ageing out of the role eventually, noting that he would likely be pushing it past age 37. "I think the point of it is that I would love to pass the baton on, and I haven't achieved that yet," he explained.