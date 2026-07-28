Classicist slams Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, calls it gimmicky

Commenting on the Americanised speech that many viewers have disliked, Emily said, "Despite the manufactured online outrage, there is nothing inherently wrong with the movie’s attempt to approximate contemporary American speech. But writing dialogue is not one of Nolan’s talents. The language is relentlessly expository, humourless, and flat."

Christopher Nolan had praised the opening line of Emily's translation where she had called the Greek hero complicated. However, she did not think Matt Damon's Odysseus was complicated in the least. "I would be ashamed to have written any part of this script", she wrote brutally.

Emily Wilson's take goes against what most critics and audiences feel. The Odyssey has been widely praised and appreciated and is also doing extremely well at the box office.

Emily also feels that the film needs to be celebrated given that the "epic is bringing audiences back to cinemas". She feels the film might encourage students and literature departments to read and teach Greek literature.