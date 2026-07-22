Matt Damon's sandals gave him back pain while filming The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's take on footwear on set

In another interview, the director of the movie clarified his very strict stance on footwear. Explaining how Uggs were not allowed on set at all, he said, "Sometimes actors will turn up, because the footwear hurts them, so they’ll turn up in these big fluffy comfy slippers."

Christopher continued, "There are just certain things that remind you you’re in the real world as opposed to the world we’re trying to create for the actors. I want to stay in the moment, we want the actors to stay in the moment. And so for me, Ugg boots are a signifier of modernity."

The Odyssey is currently taking the world by storm after hitting the theatres last week. Matt Damon stars as the lead character Odysseus and is joined by a stellar cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Samantha Morton, Elliot Page among others.