Matt Damon's sandals gave him back pain while filming The Odyssey

Matt Damon's performance in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has been highly appreciated by critics and fans alike but the actor has opened up about an unusual challenge he faced while shooting for the epic movie.
Matt Damon had to wear sandals while filming The Odyssey even during action sequences. The actor did not have a smooth time on Christopher Nolan's set given he had to deal with some age-related problems.
"Well, a lot of us were middle-aged people and what we got was back pain. Because running through Troy, you know, it’s all stone. You’re in these sandals, and they’re very real", the actor told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.
The 55-year-old said, "Our feet were all scuffed up. But more than the little scratches and cuts on your feet, it was the back pain for us. It was a heavy Advil movie in those weeks where we were doing that action stuff."
In another interview, the director of the movie clarified his very strict stance on footwear. Explaining how Uggs were not allowed on set at all, he said, "Sometimes actors will turn up, because the footwear hurts them, so they’ll turn up in these big fluffy comfy slippers."
Christopher continued, "There are just certain things that remind you you’re in the real world as opposed to the world we’re trying to create for the actors. I want to stay in the moment, we want the actors to stay in the moment. And so for me, Ugg boots are a signifier of modernity."
The Odyssey is currently taking the world by storm after hitting the theatres last week. Matt Damon stars as the lead character Odysseus and is joined by a stellar cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Samantha Morton, Elliot Page among others.