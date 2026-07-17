God of War set to recast lead Kratos after Ryan Hurst suffers on-set injury

Ryan Hurst will no longer be playing Kratos in Prime Video‘s God Of War after suffering an on-set accident. The lead role will have to be recast after production had to be paused after the unfortunate accident.
In a tragic development, American actor Ryan Hurst got injured while on set of the God Of War and will not be able to play the popular role of Kratos. The fantasy drama series will now have to look for a new actor for the famous role.
According to reports, Ryan suffered a serious injury in late June, tearing his bicep on set while performing a stunt on the show. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios had to make the careful decision to replace the actor.
The 50-year-old actor had worked very hard for the role and had undergone a physical transformation, gaining 40 pounds of muscle, given the physical intensity of the role. The actor is currently in recovery while production of God of War remains paused.
Ryan Hurst will be unable to shoot after severe injury
A bicep tear usually requires surgery which means it can take Ryan 4-6 months to heal and upto a year to gain complete strength. The long recovery period means he will be unable to resume filming before next year.
Reports have revealed that the series will resume production in mid-October. The mythology-themed show had originally began filming in February this year as preparations began for two seasons. Before the unfortunate turn of events, four episodes had been shot with Ryan Hurst as Kratos, all of which will now have to reshot with a new actor.
The actor will be seen in Christopher Nolan’s much awaited movie Odyssey, which released on July 17, 2026.