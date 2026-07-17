God of War set to recast lead Kratos after Ryan Hurst suffers on-set injury

Ryan Hurst will be unable to shoot after severe injury

A bicep tear usually requires surgery which means it can take Ryan 4-6 months to heal and upto a year to gain complete strength. The long recovery period means he will be unable to resume filming before next year.

Reports have revealed that the series will resume production in mid-October. The mythology-themed show had originally began filming in February this year as preparations began for two seasons. Before the unfortunate turn of events, four episodes had been shot with Ryan Hurst as Kratos, all of which will now have to reshot with a new actor.

The actor will be seen in Christopher Nolan’s much awaited movie Odyssey, which released on July 17, 2026.