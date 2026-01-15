God of War casts BAFTA nominated actor, Ryan Hurst as Kratos

The official description of the God of War games summarises the plot as follows, "Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human".

Ryan Hurst had been the voice of Thor, the Norse god in the PlayStation video game titled God of War: Ragnarok and his casting in the series marks his return to the God of War franchise. His impressive performance as Thor's voice actor had even earned him a BAFTA nomination.

The games describe Kratos as, "Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle".

Ryan Hurst has a lot of acting credits to his name and his role as Kratos is something fans of the franchise are looking forward to. He has featured in television shows such as Sons of Anarchy, Outsiders, The Walking Dead and has appeared on films including Remember the Titans, Saving Private Ryan and We Were Soldiers.

The actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated film, The Odyssey, directed by the legendary filmmaker, Christopher Nolan.