Live-action God of War series gets major update; bags Shogun director and a two-season order

Santa Monica Studio's God of War is getting a live adaptation. Prime Video’s upcoming series based on the hit video game has onboarded Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (of Shōgun and The Boys fame) who is set to helm the first two episodes. He joins showrunner, writer and executive producer Ronald D. Moore on the ambitious action-adventure project produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

God of War's series' first two episodes will be directed by Frederick E. O. Toye

Pre-production is currently underway in Vancouver, and casting is in progress for the lead roles of Kratos and Atreus. The series has received a two-season order. Although initially greenlit in December 2022, reports claim the momentum went up after Moore came aboard last fall following a creative overhaul.

Earlier this year, Prime Video quietly expanded the order, a common move for large-scale productions that require heavy upfront investment in sets, costumes, props and world-building.