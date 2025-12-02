Live-action God of War series gets major update; bags Shogun director and a two-season order

Santa Monica Studio's God of War is getting a live adaptation. Prime Video’s upcoming series based on the hit video game has onboarded Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (of Shōgun and The Boys fame) who is set to helm the first two episodes. He joins showrunner, writer and executive producer Ronald D. Moore on the ambitious action-adventure project produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.
Pre-production is currently underway in Vancouver, and casting is in progress for the lead roles of Kratos and Atreus. The series has received a two-season order. Although initially greenlit in December 2022, reports claim the momentum went up after Moore came aboard last fall following a creative overhaul.
Earlier this year, Prime Video quietly expanded the order, a common move for large-scale productions that require heavy upfront investment in sets, costumes, props and world-building.
Inspired by PlayStation’s hugely popular mythology-based game franchise, God of War centres on the emotional journey of Kratos and his son Atreus as they travel to scatter the ashes of Faye, wife and mother. Along the way, Kratos struggles to guide his son toward becoming a better god, while Atreus pushes his father to rediscover his humanity.
Toye's addition has made the game's fandom quite excited as he brings extensive television experience, with more than 130 hours of directing credits to his name. He recently won an Emmy for directing the Shōgun episode “Crimson Sky” and has become a familiar creative partner for Prime Video, having worked on Fallout (where he also serves as an executive producer), The Boys and The Terminal List.
Toye has just wrapped directing the opening episodes of the upcoming Terminal List: Dark Wolf and Bloodaxe.
His past work also includes notable series such as Lost, The Good Wife, Person of Interest, American Gods, The Walking Dead, See, Lost in Space, Westworld, Watchmen and Snowpiercer.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels