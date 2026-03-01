Makers of God of War series unveil Ryan Hurst’s first look as Kratos

Makers have unveiled the first official look at Ryan Hurst in the character of Kratos in its upcoming live-action adaptation of God of War. The fans got their first glimpse of the iconic Spartan warrior in the flesh.

First look of Ryan Hurst as Kratos in God of War

The image was released as production is already underway. Ryan Hurst can be seen in full Kratos attire with ash-toned skin, heavy beard and battle-worn armour, standing alongside young Atreus, played by Callum Vinson. The whole vibe of the image draws directly from the 2018 game’s Norse-era storyline, centring on the emotionally charged father-son journey that redefined the franchise for a new generation.

God of War is being developed by Prime Video and is overseen by showrunner Ronald D. Moore, who is best known for his work on genre epics. The adaptation has reportedly received a multi-season commitment, that signals Prime Video's confidence in the project as it expands its fantasy slate.