6 actors who played Odysseus on screen before Matt Damon

Best known for meeting grim ends in Boromir and Ned Stark, Bean actually got a rare survivor's arc as the wily king of Ithaca in Wolfgang Petersen's star-studded war epic. Amidst the spectacle of Eric Bana's Hector and Brad Pitt's Achilles, his Odysseus served as the brains behind the Trojan Horse and was one of the film's more subdued and perceptive characters. Given that The Odyssey effectively continues where Troy left off, several fans even advocated for Bean to play the part again in Nolan's movie.