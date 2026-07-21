6 actors who played Odysseus on screen before Matt Damon

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey may have reignited interest in Odysseus, but the cunning king of Ithaca has been captivating audiences on screen for more than a century
Matt Damon Odysseus
Meet the actors who played Odysseus before Matt Damon

Matt Damon is by no means the first leading man to don the armour of Homer's nomadic monarch, despite the fact that Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has already shattered box office records. Odysseus has sailed across screens for more than a century, from flickering silent films to expansive miniseries from the 1990s. This is a retrospective of six actors who played the part long before Damon's IMAX debut.

1. Giuseppe De Liguoro — L'Odissea (1911)

Giuseppe De Liguoro — L'Odissea
Giuseppe De Liguoro became cinema's first Odysseus in the 1911 Italian silent film L'OdisseaPinterest

The very first screen Odysseus wasn't just an actor — he was also one of the film's three directors. De Liguoro cast himself in the lead for this Italian silent production, shot to coincide with Turin's 1911 World's Fair. At a then-eye-popping budget and a 44-minute runtime, it was considered a genuine spectacle for its era, complete with an on-screen Cyclops and Sirens. It's remembered today as one of early cinema's boldest attempts at mythological epic.

2. Luciano Albertini — The Homecoming of Odysseus (1922)

Luciano Albertini — The Homecoming of Odysseus
Luciano Albertini portrayed the Greek hero in the 1922 silent film The Homecoming of OdysseusIMDb

A decade later, German silent cinema took its own crack at the material. Italian strongman-turned-actor Luciano Albertini, known for his athletic action roles, played the hero in this Phoebus-Film production. Like most silent epics of the period, the film leaned on physical presence and grand sets to sell its ancient-world drama.

3. Kirk Douglas — Ulysses (1954)

Kirk Douglas — Ulysses
Kirk Douglas brought star power to Homer's legendary king in the 1954 epic UlyssesIMDb

The role's first true movie star moment. Douglas headlined this glossy Italian-American co-production (released under Odysseus's Latin name, Ulysses), battling the Cyclops and outwitting Circe with matinee-idol swagger. Co-starring Anthony Quinn as chief suitor Antinous and Silvana Mangano in a dual role as Penelope and Circe, the film was a massive box office hit in Italy and remains one of the most fondly remembered sword-and-sandal adaptations of the story.

4. Bekim Fehmiu — The Odyssey (1968 miniseries)

Bekim Fehmiu — The Odyssey
Bekim Fehmiu played Odysseus in the acclaimed 1968 Italian television miniseries The OdysseyWikipedia

This eight-episode miniseries, which was produced by Dino De Laurentiis for the Italian network RAI, instantly made Yugoslav actor Bekim Fehmiu famous throughout Europe. Fehmiu's sombre, muscular portrayal of Penelope, opposite Irene Papas, contributed to the show being one of the first real blockbusters on Italian television.

5. Sean Bean — Troy (2004)

Sean Bean — Troy
Sean Bean portrayed the cunning King of Ithaca in Wolfgang Petersen's TroyIMDb

Best known for meeting grim ends in Boromir and Ned Stark, Bean actually got a rare survivor's arc as the wily king of Ithaca in Wolfgang Petersen's star-studded war epic. Amidst the spectacle of Eric Bana's Hector and Brad Pitt's Achilles, his Odysseus served as the brains behind the Trojan Horse and was one of the film's more subdued and perceptive characters. Given that The Odyssey effectively continues where Troy left off, several fans even advocated for Bean to play the part again in Nolan's movie.

6. Ralph Fiennes — The Return (2024)

Ralph Fiennes — The Return
Ralph Fiennes offered a reflective take on Odysseus in the 2024 drama The ReturnIMDb

The most recent Odysseus before Damon, Fiennes took a quieter, more introspective approach in this 2024 drama, focusing on the king's difficult homecoming rather than the fantastical monsters of his journey. Opposite Juliette Binoche as Penelope, Fiennes leaned into the psychological toll of war and exile — a stark contrast to the effects-driven spectacle Nolan is bringing to theatres now.

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Matt Damon Odysseus
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Odysseus on screen