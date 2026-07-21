Matt Damon’s recent revelation spotlights stunt doubles during The Odyssey

Who is the female stunt double for Matt Damon?

Through multiple sources it was later revealed that the lady stunt performer in question was Devyn Dalton. She is a stunt artiste from Canada and has been known to step in for actors in major productions. Dalton herself also revealed publicly that she was elated to step in for Matt Damon.

All about the practice

While having stunt doubles that are of the opposite sex isn’t uncommon in Hollywood, it is still an area which is less talked about. However this practice just breaks the stereotype that women are suited for certain roles or there are things that women cannot do. In the broader aspect of such practice, it gives women a platform to be on the same level as men, and their talent is not overshadowed by their gender. Moreover, the opposite is also true where men step in for women actors. In fact, the most popular instance was when Linda Hamilton’s brother Leslie Hamilton stepped in for her during the filming of Terminator 2 : Judgement Day (1991), or when male stunt performers stood in for Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter films, and more.