Matt Damon’s recent revelation spotlights stunt doubles during The Odyssey

One of the biggest headlines grosser at the moment (apart from the just concluded FIFA World Cup 2026) is Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. With Matt Damon and Tom Holland’s visit to India to Anne Hathaway’s third pregnancy reveal, the BTS of the movie is equally attention grabbing. A few days ago Nolan revealed how he is a non-phone person and very recently protagonist Matt Damon put the spotlight on having opposite sex stunt double for his role in the movie.
Matt Damon made a recent appearance in the Happy Sad Confused Podcast where in a conversational style he mentioned how a female stunt double was used for his role in the movie. He mentioned that to create the grandeur of the cinema, Nolan often used real people rather than relying heavily on CGI. In fact, he had used 7 feet tall stunt performers and balanced the scale by using a slightly short heighted stunt double for the actor, one of whom was actually a woman. Interestingly, Matt also met her during the course of the filming and thanked her for her contribution towards the movie and his role, also complementing her on her impressive physique.
Who is the female stunt double for Matt Damon?
Through multiple sources it was later revealed that the lady stunt performer in question was Devyn Dalton. She is a stunt artiste from Canada and has been known to step in for actors in major productions. Dalton herself also revealed publicly that she was elated to step in for Matt Damon.
All about the practice
While having stunt doubles that are of the opposite sex isn’t uncommon in Hollywood, it is still an area which is less talked about. However this practice just breaks the stereotype that women are suited for certain roles or there are things that women cannot do. In the broader aspect of such practice, it gives women a platform to be on the same level as men, and their talent is not overshadowed by their gender. Moreover, the opposite is also true where men step in for women actors. In fact, the most popular instance was when Linda Hamilton’s brother Leslie Hamilton stepped in for her during the filming of Terminator 2 : Judgement Day (1991), or when male stunt performers stood in for Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter films, and more.
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