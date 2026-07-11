Matt Damon wants to work with this Indian director, calls it a 20-year-old debt

Matt Damon is currently in India for the premiere of his much-awaited film The Odyssey. While fans are already thrilled to witness the presence of Hollywood heavyweights like Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and Matt himself, the actor’s latest revelation has taken everyone by surprise. During a press conference ahead of the premiere, Matt opened up about a filmmaker he deeply admires and revealed his regret over never getting the chance to collaborate with him. And the name will absolutely shock you!

Matt Damon says missing out on this film is a '20-year-old debt' he's still carrying

Mumbai is buzzing with excitement as some of Hollywood’s biggest names arrive in the city. The trio received a warm welcome from the City of Dreams, embracing the love and admiration of fans. However, ahead of the film’s premiere, Matt made an interesting revelation during a press conference that caught everyone’s attention.

He revealed that he was once offered a project by one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers, but had to turn it down due to a scheduling conflict. While fans speculated that the director could be names like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, or Rajkumar Hirani, the answer turned out to be someone unexpected — Shekhar Kapur.

Speaking at the press conference, Damon shared his admiration for the filmmaker and said, “Gosh, I mean, yeah, the filmmaker that everyone wanted to collaborate with was Shekhar Kapur.”