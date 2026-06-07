Matt Damon says The Odyssey was the 'hardest film' he 'ever made'

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is set to release on July 17, 2026. Before the highly anticipated movie hits the theatres, lead actor Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, says that it was the hardest movie he has ever shot for.
Matt Damon sat for an interview recently with The Dodo, dedicated to animal rights. The animal-loving actor opened up about his upcoming film, The Odyssey, during the chat.
"It was by far the hardest movie I’ve ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there’s no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff", Matt said while he was petting a puppy at the Eastwood Ranch Foundation's Animal Rescue and Adoption Facility in Los Angeles.
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a cinematic retelling of Homer's Greek epic of the same name, which follows the king of Ithaca, Odysseus, on his journey back home after the Trojan War.
The Oscar-winning director has shot the entire film on IMAX, marking a historical first. He is famous for using practical effects in many of his films, which means that he does not resort to VFX and CGI as frequently as other directors do.
While his cinematic brilliance is unmatched, it is definitely an ordeal for actors who perform through all the conditions, without green screens studio effects. Hence, it is no surprise that Matt felt it was the most difficult film he ever shot.
The upcoming movie will see a stellar cast come together for another mega film by the famed director. The Odyssey casts Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, Robert Pattinson as Antinous and many others.