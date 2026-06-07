Matt Damon says The Odyssey was the 'hardest film' he 'ever made'

"It was by far the hardest movie I’ve ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there’s no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff", Matt said while he was petting a puppy at the Eastwood Ranch Foundation's Animal Rescue and Adoption Facility in Los Angeles.

More about The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a cinematic retelling of Homer's Greek epic of the same name, which follows the king of Ithaca, Odysseus, on his journey back home after the Trojan War.

The Oscar-winning director has shot the entire film on IMAX, marking a historical first. He is famous for using practical effects in many of his films, which means that he does not resort to VFX and CGI as frequently as other directors do.