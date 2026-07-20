Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday trailer packs multiverse surprises

After months of leaked set photos, cryptic merchandise, and enough fan theorising to fill a multiverse of its own, Marvel Studios has finally released the first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday — and it delivers exactly the gut-punch fans were bracing for.
The nearly two minute trailer, which dropped online on Monday, gives audiences their first real look at Robert Downey Jr. back in the MCU fold, this time not as Tony Stark but as the franchise's newest and arguably most formidable villain, Victor von Doom. Downey's Doom effectively narrates the preview, setting an ominous tone before the focus shifts to a battered, splintered team of heroes trying to figure out how to stand against him.
Chris Hemsworth's Thor is shown rallying a fractured group, warning his fellow heroes to set aside their differences because facing Doom will require nothing short of a miracle. This moment is one of the trailer’s emotional high points, especially once it’s paired with the reveal fans have been waiting years for: Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers. The footage shows him catch Thor's hammer, leaving Hemsworth visibly stunned.
True to the film’s ensemble ambitions, the trailer packs in glimpses of nearly every corner of the Marvel multiverse. Among the moments fans have already started dissecting frame-by-frame: a clash between Shang-Chi and Gambit, Yelena Belova squaring off with a shapeshifted Mystique, and a brief but pointed cameo from Loki in his TVA attire. The X-Men contingent gets its due as well, with Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto appearing alongside the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, and Namor's underwater kingdom.
The trailer saves its biggest moment for last: a direct confrontation between Thor and Doom, in which the god of thunder hurls Stormbreaker at his opponent, only for Doom to stop it cold with one hand.
Director Joe Russo has previewed the character as far more than a stock villain, describing him in earlier comments as one of Marvel’s most layered figures. Downey’s take on Doom is widely believed to be some version of an Iron Man variant pulled from another timeline, though Marvel has kept the character’s exact origins under wraps. He briefly appeared, face obscured, in a post-credits scene from Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, marking their first return to the franchise since Endgame, and is set for release in theatres on December 18, 2026. The film will lead directly into Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for December 17, 2027.
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