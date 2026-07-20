Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday trailer packs multiverse surprises

Chris Hemsworth's Thor is shown rallying a fractured group, warning his fellow heroes to set aside their differences because facing Doom will require nothing short of a miracle. This moment is one of the trailer’s emotional high points, especially once it’s paired with the reveal fans have been waiting years for: Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers. The footage shows him catch Thor's hammer, leaving Hemsworth visibly stunned.

True to the film’s ensemble ambitions, the trailer packs in glimpses of nearly every corner of the Marvel multiverse. Among the moments fans have already started dissecting frame-by-frame: a clash between Shang-Chi and Gambit, Yelena Belova squaring off with a shapeshifted Mystique, and a brief but pointed cameo from Loki in his TVA attire. The X-Men contingent gets its due as well, with Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto appearing alongside the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, and Namor's underwater kingdom.

The trailer saves its biggest moment for last: a direct confrontation between Thor and Doom, in which the god of thunder hurls Stormbreaker at his opponent, only for Doom to stop it cold with one hand.