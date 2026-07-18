Marvel drops extended trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day only in theatres, ahead of The Odyssey

Some fans also said that the trailer stitched together old footages. "Mostly the same footages from old trailers , just packed up diff", read a comment. Another fan said, "Just a flashback. Nothing new".

The clip also gives a glimpse of Spider-Man's face-off with the Savage Hulk which made fans interested. "What he using to hit my boy hulk with at the end of the trailer? Some kind of gamma web?", one fan reacted.

Overall, the anticipation for the movie is high and most fans said that they cannot wait for the movie and hoped that the extended trailer is released officially soon.