Marvel drops extended trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day only in theatres, ahead of The Odyssey

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is about to release on July 31, 2026 and a new trailer has dropped days before the film hits the big screen. However, the only way to watch it is by booking a ticket to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey!
Tom Holland is having a wonderful year, with two blockbuster releases in 2026: Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. With Christopher Nolan's movie already out in theatres, Marvel has reportedly released a new trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man movie.
The extended trailer is being shown in theatres before The Odyssey. The trailer reportedly charts Peter Parker aka Spider-Man's journey (with his voice narrating his story) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far and teases what's next. The clip has not yet been additionally released, but social media has filled up with leaked videos.
As soon as the videos circulated online, fans reacted with excitement. "this movie has me with so much emotions with excitement and RDY than I’ll ever beeeeee!!! Man I’m SOOOOO hyped and prepared 4 BRAND NEEW DAYYY!!!", one comment read on X. Another fan wrote, "Why did this get me emotional?".
Some fans also said that the trailer stitched together old footages. "Mostly the same footages from old trailers , just packed up diff", read a comment. Another fan said, "Just a flashback. Nothing new".
The clip also gives a glimpse of Spider-Man's face-off with the Savage Hulk which made fans interested. "What he using to hit my boy hulk with at the end of the trailer? Some kind of gamma web?", one fan reacted.
Overall, the anticipation for the movie is high and most fans said that they cannot wait for the movie and hoped that the extended trailer is released officially soon.