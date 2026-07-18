Spider-Man Brand New Day: Sadie Sink addresses wild fan theories ahead of release

Marvel has built an entire marketing playbook around keeping secrets, but few mysteries have driven fans quite as crazy as the identity of Sadie Sink’s character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the upcoming blockbuster picks up four years after Doctor Strange’s memory-wiping spell, leaving Peter Parker to operate as a completely anonymous hero while his loved ones move on without him.

Who is Sadie Sink playing in the new Spider-Man movie?

With the film hitting theatres on July 31, the 24-year-old actress joined a promotional clip to address the internet frenzy. "Since the trailer dropped, I've seen so many theories about who I'm playing," Sadie shared. "To match your incredible energy, I've decided to give you three exclusive confirmed answers right now." Adhering to strict Marvel rules, she teasingly ruled out a few possibilities: "I can confirm, I am not Spider-Man. Second, I can confirm I'm not Aunt Mary. And third, I can definitely confirm that I am in this movie. As for who I really am, you'll have to find out in the theatre."