Kevin Feige hints at a Florence Pugh cameo as Yelena in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova who is Natasha Romanoff's (played by Scarlett Johansson) adoptive sister. After Natasha's passing, she took on the mantle of the Black Widow, an iconic and beloved Avenger.

The Marvel Studios President said, "If you’re a fan of Yelena, wait until Avengers: Doomsday. Yelena plays a big part in that. But if you don’t want to wait until then, you might see Yelena a little bit sooner in the movies".

This statement has made fans believe that the new Black Widow will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled to release on July 30, 2026. This is the only other movie from the franchise that is hitting the theatres this year apart from Avengers: Doomsday which will release on December 18.