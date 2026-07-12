Kevin Feige hints at a Florence Pugh cameo as Yelena in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day might just have an unexpected Avenger featuring alongside Spider-Man. The President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige teased that Florence Pugh's Marvel character Yelena might drop by to say hello to Peter Parker.
On Saturday, Kevin Feige appeared at the BiliBili World in Shanghai and hinted at Florence Pugh's possible feature in the upcoming Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova who is Natasha Romanoff's (played by Scarlett Johansson) adoptive sister. After Natasha's passing, she took on the mantle of the Black Widow, an iconic and beloved Avenger.
The Marvel Studios President said, "If you’re a fan of Yelena, wait until Avengers: Doomsday. Yelena plays a big part in that. But if you don’t want to wait until then, you might see Yelena a little bit sooner in the movies".
This statement has made fans believe that the new Black Widow will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled to release on July 30, 2026. This is the only other movie from the franchise that is hitting the theatres this year apart from Avengers: Doomsday which will release on December 18.
Florence Pugh made her Marvel debut in 2021 with the movie, Black Widow wherein Yelena featured for the first time as Scarlett's Natasha Romanoff's adoptive sister. The character made further appearances in three episodes of the Marvel series, Hawkeye which released in November 2021. She went on to lead the heroes in the 2025 movie Thunderbolts.
Cut to 2026, she is now set to play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday and may also join forces with Spider-Man aka Peter Parker in his upcoming movie.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Tom Holland return as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned as they take on new challenges and face the most difficult threats.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.