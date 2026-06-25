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Zendaya's stunning looks from Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tours

Zendaya turned heads on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour with a series of bold, stylish looks that perfectly blend glamour, confidence, and star power. Here are some looks
Zendaya's stunning looks from Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tours
Zendaya Stuns in Iconic Looks at Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tour
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As fans around the world eagerly await Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland's biggest cheerleader, Zendaya, has been stealing the spotlight during the film's press tour. Turning every appearance into a fashion moment, she showcased a series of iconic looks that blended style, confidence, and star power.

From a sleek black bodycon dress with a daring slit to a chic miniskirt ensemble, a statement high-low jacket, and elegant white pumps, Zendaya proved once again why she's a fashion force to be reckoned with. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 31, 2026. And here are some of her stunning looks.

The epic spider web dress
The epic spider web dress
Two-piece metallic red-and-blue set in Italy Rome
Two-piece metallic red-and-blue set in Italy Rome
Sporty chic in Berlin
Sporty chic in Berlin
Glamorous mini dress in Amsterdam
Glamorous mini dress in Amsterdam
Black bodycon in Madrid, Spain
Black bodycon in Madrid, Spain
Leather two-piece set in Berlin
Leather two-piece set in Berlin
Zendaya
spider-man: brand new day