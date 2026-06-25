Zendaya's stunning looks from Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tours

As fans around the world eagerly await Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland's biggest cheerleader, Zendaya, has been stealing the spotlight during the film's press tour. Turning every appearance into a fashion moment, she showcased a series of iconic looks that blended style, confidence, and star power.

From a sleek black bodycon dress with a daring slit to a chic miniskirt ensemble, a statement high-low jacket, and elegant white pumps, Zendaya proved once again why she's a fashion force to be reckoned with. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 31, 2026. And here are some of her stunning looks.