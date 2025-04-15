Florence Pugh opens up about why Marvel tried to put the brakes on her daredevil skyscraper jump

Hollywood sensation Florence Pugh revealed her persistent efforts to convince Marvel Studios to let her perform a daring stunt in the upcoming movie Thunderbolts. The Black Widow star relentlessly emailed Marvel president Kevin Feige, advocating jumping off Merdeka 118, the second tallest building in the world, located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Standing at a staggering 2,722 feet, the skyscraper presented significant safety and insurance concerns for Marvel. Pugh, a self-proclaimed lover of heights, was determined to execute the breathtaking leap herself.
“I got on all the emails. It was in the script, and then slowly as we got closer and closer to shooting, they said they don’t think it’s going to happen because it’s a crazy insurance ordeal and obviously we’re not going to throw (me) off the second tallest building in the world”, said Florence Pugh, as reported by a media source.
“I was like what the f***? Of course we are! We have to do that.” She envisioned a press tour fueled by the incredible feat, even suggesting potential Guinness World Records, as per the source.
Ultimately, Marvel conceded to Florence's unwavering determination. Further taking to the source, she said while she enjoys heights, she admitted the experience was ‘a whole different ballgame and insane,’ requiring immense ‘mental control.’ The adrenaline rush was so intense that she ‘fell asleep for three hours’ afterward.
Another popular feat famously recorded is Tom Cruise's iconic scaling of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, highlighting the impact of such real-life stunts in action films.