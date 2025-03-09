Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ teaser unveils The Void – What it means for the MCU

Marvel Studios has unveiled a brand-new teaser for Thunderbolts giving fans a closer look at the film’s mysterious villain, The Void. This much-awaited addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will see an ensemble of antiheroes struggling to survive in a world without the Avengers, bringing new conflicts and unexpected alliances.
What’s Marvel ‘Thunderbolts’ teaser about?
The teaser reveals a big turning point for the MCU as Thunderbolts turns attention towards Avengers Tower—newly acquired and renamed Watchtower. One of the most compelling scenes is Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) facing The Void, a gruesome figure associated with The Sentry, who makes his live-action entry in the film. The teaser gives an idea of The Void's overwhelming powers, which builds up towards an intense showdown for the antihero team.
Bucky Barnes and the mystery of the chicken suit
In a surprising but interesting moment, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is shown delivering a vicious punch to a man dressed in a chicken suit. Who this character is and what he is doing there is not explained, which provides an air of suspense and humour to the otherwise intense clip.
A grittier cinematic universe?
In an interview, Florence Pugh talked about a unique tonal feel to Thunderbolts. She described it as sort of feeling like an assassin movie in the ‘A24-style’ rather than a classic Marvel blockbuster, and therefore, it seems much grittier and character-driven in comparison.