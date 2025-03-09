Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ teaser unveils The Void – What it means for the MCU

The teaser reveals a big turning point for the MCU as Thunderbolts turns attention towards Avengers Tower—newly acquired and renamed Watchtower. One of the most compelling scenes is Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) facing The Void, a gruesome figure associated with The Sentry, who makes his live-action entry in the film. The teaser gives an idea of The Void's overwhelming powers, which builds up towards an intense showdown for the antihero team.

Bucky Barnes and the mystery of the chicken suit