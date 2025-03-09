‘Mickey 17’: All you need to know about Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi thriller starring Robert Pattinson

Finally, the wait is over! Mickey 17, the highly-awaited sci-fi movie directed by Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho, is now finally in theatres. Starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role, the movie skillfully intertwines satire and tension into an interstellar journey that explores identity and survival. As fans are rushing to theatres, here is everything you need to know about the movie, from the plot to the cast and expected streaming release.
What is the story of Robert Pattinson’s ‘Mickey 17’
Mickey 17 is the story of Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), a low-ranking worker dispatched on a perilous colonisation voyage to a chilly world. Burdened with lethal duties, he is a part of a program that produces a brand new clone, packed with memories from the past, every time he passes away. When Mickey 17, who is thought to be deceased, comes back to discover that his replacement Mickey 18, the two are forced to coexist, resulting in mind-twisting conflicts and profound existential dilemmas.
Star-studded cast: Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo and others
The film has a strong ensemble cast that includes Robert Pattinson, along with Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette. Their acting together with Bong Joon-ho's unconventional storytelling take Mickey 17 way above the level of the run-of-the-mill sci-fi film.
‘Mickey 17’ release and streaming plans
Mickey 17 was released in theatres on March 7 in India. The film is a Warner Bros. film, so it will ultimately come to Max (formerly HBO Max). The date is not announced yet, but Warner Bros. typically has a one- to three-month gap between theatrical and streaming.
‘Mickey 17’: A new interpretation with Bong Joon-ho’s inimitable signature
The movie is based on Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey7, which deals with the deeper themes of immortality and self. Bong Joon-ho's version adds his own special twist, mixing biting wit with deeper philosophical undertones, and is a must-see for science fiction fans.