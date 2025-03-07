Kriti Sanon or Sharvari Wagh: Who’s Kiara Advani’s Replacement in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’?

Kiara Advani has apparently exited Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited action thriller Don 3. The actress, who was set to share the screen with Ranveer Singh, has decided to back out as she is expecting her first child, stated reports. Sources confirmed on March 5 that Kiara is prioritising her family at this crucial moment, leading to her exit from one of the biggest projects of her life.
Kriti Sanon vs. Sharvari Wagh: Who will be the next Don’s leading lady?
With Kiara Advani’s exit from the project, the search for a new heroine is on and two names have already surfaced as front-runners—Kriti Sanon and Sharvari Wagh. Fans have already started speculating on social media about who would be the best fit. Kriti Sanon, who won a National Award for her performance in Mimi in 2023, seems to be a strong contender. Her action film background combined with her on-screen presence makes her the perfect candidate, according to many fans on the internet.
Sharvari Wagh is also in the competition, though. The fresh talent, who caused a splash with her outings in films like Munjya and Vedaa, and is soon to be seen in the Alia Bhatt starrer action flick Alpha, has a strong fan base waiting to see her as the leading lady in Don 3. While some netizens believe that she’s too young to take on the role, others feel that she can infuse new energetic life into the franchise.
The ‘Don’ legacy and the future of ‘Don 3’
The Don franchise, which initially captured audiences’ hearts in 1978 with Amitabh Bachchan and was then revived by Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, has never failed to thrill audiences.
And now, with Don 3, the story is set to go on as Ranveer Singh assumes the legendary role. But the venture has had its fair share of ups and downs, with a series of casting updates and shocking delays.
As Farhan Akhtar and his team toil hard to finalise their casting choices, people wait with bated breath for an official statement announcing who is set to join the Don universe.