Kriti Sanon or Sharvari Wagh: Who’s Kiara Advani’s Replacement in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’?

Kiara Advani has apparently exited Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited action thriller Don 3. The actress, who was set to share the screen with Ranveer Singh, has decided to back out as she is expecting her first child, stated reports. Sources confirmed on March 5 that Kiara is prioritising her family at this crucial moment, leading to her exit from one of the biggest projects of her life.

Kriti Sanon vs. Sharvari Wagh: Who will be the next Don’s leading lady?

With Kiara Advani’s exit from the project, the search for a new heroine is on and two names have already surfaced as front-runners—Kriti Sanon and Sharvari Wagh. Fans have already started speculating on social media about who would be the best fit. Kriti Sanon, who won a National Award for her performance in Mimi in 2023, seems to be a strong contender. Her action film background combined with her on-screen presence makes her the perfect candidate, according to many fans on the internet.