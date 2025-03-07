Kiara Advani reportedly quits ‘Don 3’; replacement may be in place already

Kiara’s departure coincides with the timing of her ongoing commitments. Kiara is currently finishing up the filming of War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, as well as Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups with Yash. Reports suggest that she intends to wrap these projects before taking a much-needed break, which means Don 3, still in the pre-production stage, will not be part of her immediate plans.



Following their marriage in February 2023, Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra shared the joyful news of their pregnancy through a touching Instagram post featuring tiny baby socks and the caption, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."