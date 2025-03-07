Kiara Advani reportedly quits ‘Don 3’; replacement may be in place already

Kiara Advani, who was set to be the female lead of Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3 has reportedly stepped down from the project. Back in February 2024, was confirmed to be the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3, generating a lot of excitement for her first project with Singh and director Farhan Akhtar. However, just days after announcing her pregnancy, new reports suggest that Kiara has decided to step away from the film. It was also reported that the choice was mutual between her and the Don 3 team, as she opted to prioritise her personal life in preparation for welcoming her first child.
Who will replace Kiara Advani in ‘Don 3’?
A recent Reddit thread has fans buzzing with speculation that Kriti Sanon may take on the iconic role of Roma in Don 3, a role which Priyanka Chopra and Zeenat Aman previously played in earlier versions. Although there has been no official announcement, many fans are excited about the potential for Kriti to infuse the character with a fierce energy.
Kiara’s departure coincides with the timing of her ongoing commitments. Kiara is currently finishing up the filming of War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, as well as Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups with Yash. Reports suggest that she intends to wrap these projects before taking a much-needed break, which means Don 3, still in the pre-production stage, will not be part of her immediate plans.
Following their marriage in February 2023, Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra shared the joyful news of their pregnancy through a touching Instagram post featuring tiny baby socks and the caption, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."
Don 3, the much-anticipated third installment of the iconic franchise originally starring Amitabh Bachchan and later Shah Rukh Khan, has been generating buzz since Ranveer Singh was announced as the new Don in August 2023. Farhan Akhtar recently revealed that filming is set to begin in 2025, with Vikrant Massey reportedly in talks for the villain role. However, Kiara's exit from the project adds uncertainty to the production schedule. As of now, neither Farhan Akhtar nor the Don 3 team has provided an official comment regarding Kiara's departure or her potential replacement.