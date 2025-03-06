Kiara Advani–starrer ‘Guilty’ turns 5

Five years ago, Kiara Advani-starrer Guilty made waves in the digital space. Released just before the world went into lockdown, the film stood out for its hard-hitting narrative, and soon to be mum Kiara’s powerful performance, and its bold approach to storytelling. At a time when streaming platforms were still finding their footing, Guilty proved that OTT content could be just as impactful as theatrical releases.
Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty tackled sensitive issues like sexual abuse and consent, making it a film that resonated deeply with audiences. Kiara’s portrayal of Nanki Dutta—a rebellious yet emotionally conflicted young woman—earned her widespread praise. The film’s edgy and socially conscious narrative made it a standout project, helping to shape the future of high-quality, star-led films on digital platforms. Beyond just engaging audiences, Guilty ignited discussions on crucial social topics, setting a precedent for the kind of meaningful storytelling that has since become a staple in the streaming era.
As Guilty celebrates five years in 2025, it remains a milestone in Kiara’s journey as an actress. The film reinforced her ability to take on intense, performance-driven roles, and not just the girl next door. Looking ahead, Kiara has an exciting lineup of projects, including War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, as well as Toxic, a highly anticipated pan-world film opposite Yash.