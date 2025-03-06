Kiara Advani–starrer ‘Guilty’ turns 5

Five years ago, Kiara Advani-starrer Guilty made waves in the digital space. Released just before the world went into lockdown, the film stood out for its hard-hitting narrative, and soon to be mum Kiara’s powerful performance, and its bold approach to storytelling. At a time when streaming platforms were still finding their footing, Guilty proved that OTT content could be just as impactful as theatrical releases.

How Guilty shaped the future of Bollywood’s digital era

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty tackled sensitive issues like sexual abuse and consent, making it a film that resonated deeply with audiences. Kiara’s portrayal of Nanki Dutta—a rebellious yet emotionally conflicted young woman—earned her widespread praise. The film’s edgy and socially conscious narrative made it a standout project, helping to shape the future of high-quality, star-led films on digital platforms. Beyond just engaging audiences, Guilty ignited discussions on crucial social topics, setting a precedent for the kind of meaningful storytelling that has since become a staple in the streaming era.