Anurag Kashyap quits Bollywood, calls industry ‘toxic’

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has officially left Mumbai and distanced himself from Bollywood, citing the industry’s toxic environment. In a recent interview, Anurag expressed his disappointment with the current state of the Hindi film industry, where he believes creativity has taken a backseat to profit-driven motives.

Why did Anurag Kashyap quit Bollywood?

A source revealed that Anurag has likely moved to Bengaluru, choosing to stay away from the film circle in Mumbai. Speaking about his decision, he said, “I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next ₹500 or ₹800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone.”

This is not the first time Anurag has criticised Bollywood. The Gangs of Wasseypur director has previously spoken about the lack of original storytelling and the pressure to produce commercially successful blockbusters over meaningful cinema.