Shweta Tripathi debuts as a producer with a queer love story

Shweta Tripathi is set to embark on her journey as a producer, with four exciting projects lined up. Her debut production brings to life a heartfelt love story between two women. Initially attached to the project as an actress, the acclaimed star later chose to step in as a producer to support the film.

"When this script came to me as an actor, I was instantly drawn to its honesty, sensitivity, and the way it portrayed love in its purest form. As I delved deeper, I realized how important it was for this story to be told the right way. That’s when I decided to step in as a producer. This is not just a film; it’s a celebration of love, identity, and the courage to be oneself. As a producer, I now have the creative freedom to tell stories, and I couldn’t have asked for a better beginning," she said.