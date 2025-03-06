Shweta Tripathi debuts as a producer with a queer love story

Shweta Tripathi is set to embark on her journey as a producer, with four exciting projects lined up. Her debut production brings to life a heartfelt love story between two women. Initially attached to the project as an actress, the acclaimed star later chose to step in as a producer to support the film.
"When this script came to me as an actor, I was instantly drawn to its honesty, sensitivity, and the way it portrayed love in its purest form. As I delved deeper, I realized how important it was for this story to be told the right way. That’s when I decided to step in as a producer. This is not just a film; it’s a celebration of love, identity, and the courage to be oneself. As a producer, I now have the creative freedom to tell stories, and I couldn’t have asked for a better beginning," she said.
From drama, psychological thriller to horror—she aims to produce films exploring diverse genres. Shweta also looks forward to produce children's films as she talks about the genre being very close to her heart. Shweta adds, "Children’s films played a huge role in shaping my personality. They teach empathy, curiosity, and courage in ways that stay with you for life. As a producer, I want to create films that not only entertain but also inspire the next generation."
(Written by Addrita Sinha)