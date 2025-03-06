Ali Fazal undergoes intense training for Raj & DK’s fantasy epic ‘Rakht Brahmand’

Ali Fazal is all set to take on one of the most challenging roles of his career in Rakht Brahmand, a fantasy period drama helmed by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve and produced by acclaimed filmmakers Raj & DK. The highly anticipated series boasts a stellar cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, and promises a visually stunning mix of history and fantasy.

Ali’s months of physical and mental preparation

To bring his character to life, Ali has undergone months of rigorous training, spending 6-7 hours daily perfecting his craft. His preparation includes intense weight training, diction coaching, and mastering ancient Indian martial arts to make his action sequences as authentic as possible. The actor has also committed to a striking physical transformation, growing his hair for over a year to achieve the perfect look.