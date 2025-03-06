Katrina Kaif dances to ‘Genda Phool’ at friend’s haldi ceremony in resurfaced video

A recently surfaced video shows dancing at a friend’s wedding; the unseen video shows the Race actor dancing to the popular song, Genda Phool at her friend, filmmaker Karishma Kohli's wedding. Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif was also spotted at the festivities along with Mini Mathur, who’s also a friend of Katrina’s.
In the video, Katrina can be seen in a shimmery icy blue lehenga with her hair down as she danced to Sasural Genda Phool song from Delhi-6. A video of her performance at the haldi is now doing the rounds on social media. Katrina's fans were impressed with her desi performance. One fan commented, “The way she is enjoying dance.” “She is totally changed,” wrote another.
Katrina Kaif made headlines recently as she took a holy dip in Maha Kumbh a few days before Shiv Ratri. After offering pooja, Katrina Kaif talked about her experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The actress said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here.”
Katrina was accompoanied by her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal for her Kumbh mela trip. In a recent interview Katrina gushed about her mum-in-law’s cooking.
When asked about her go-to meal in a recent interview, Katrina shared, “It’s always going to be pancakes, it’s the greatest dish ever created. I have also recently started enjoying my mother-in-law’s parathas with makhan (butter)."