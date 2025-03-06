Katrina Kaif dances to ‘Genda Phool’ at friend’s haldi ceremony in resurfaced video

Katrina Kaif made headlines recently as she took a holy dip in Maha Kumbh a few days before Shiv Ratri. After offering pooja, Katrina Kaif talked about her experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The actress said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here.”

Katrina was accompoanied by her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal for her Kumbh mela trip. In a recent interview Katrina gushed about her mum-in-law’s cooking.

When asked about her go-to meal in a recent interview, Katrina shared, “It’s always going to be pancakes, it’s the greatest dish ever created. I have also recently started enjoying my mother-in-law’s parathas with makhan (butter)."