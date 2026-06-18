Avengers: Doomsday is going to be more emotionally rich, says Joe Russo

Avenger fans, assemble because Avengers: Doomsday is going to be one hell of a ride! In a latest interview, Joe Russo of the Russo brothers said that the upcoming movie is going to be much more emotionally layered than the previous instalments.
The Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony are back on the director's seat with Avengers: Doomsday and they have said that this film is packed with surprises.
Joe Russo, who has directed Avengers: Doomsday along with his brother, Anthony Russo opened up about their upcoming Avengers movie in a recent interview and it has only made fans more excited for the movie.
"There are a lot of surprises in this and I think it is the most emotionally complex of all of them. And in a lot of ways, the most mature of all of them", Joe said talking about Doomsday.
The Russo brothers have directed four movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe before this, including two of the highest-grossing films ever: Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Their other two directing credits from the franchise are Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016).
The directing duo will also direct the sequel of Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for a December 2027 release. Talking about the emotional content of the two films, Joe further said, "The stakes keep going up. But emotional complexity is always the answer. You bring emotional complexity to anything, and it enriches it. It makes it a fuller experience for the audience."
Avengers: Doomsday will see Marvel favourite Robert Downey Jr return to the MCU but this time as the antagonist Doctor Doom. The film is scheduled to release on December 18, 2026.