Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans at CinemaCon for Avengers: Doomsday trailer

Robert and Chris were seen together at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas on Thursday along with the Russo brothers, directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios was also present as the first ever full-length trailer of the much-anticipated film was revealed.

One of the selling points of the movie is the return of Robert Downey Jr., but not as Iron Man, but as the villain, Doctor Doom. It has now been confirmed that Chris Evans' Captain America aka Steve Rogers will made a return in this movie, along with Chris Hemsworth's Thor. So, the old gang is reuniting, but a bit differently this time.

If you are a Marvel fan, you know, that every teaser, trailer or poster is full of clues. Back in January, the Russo brothers had posted on Instagram, "What you've been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers," they wrote at the time. "They are stories. They are clues…"

Robert shared his sentiments at CinemaCon. He said, "Honestly, I could not have imagined reuniting with this amazing ​team, after such a glorious run of success and creative joy, let alone ​as a new character."

Chris addressed his comeback that has made fans overjoyed. "I said I would only come back if there was a ​real reason, and in Doomsday, there is a very real reason that these heroes need Steve Rogers ‌now," ⁠he said.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit the theatres on December 18, 2026.