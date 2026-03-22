Spider-Man vs GTA VI: Brand New Day trailer breaks records with 716 million views

The internet has exploded with debate of Spider-Man vs GTA VI. Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer amassed an incredible 718.6 million views around the world within 24 hours of being released, breaking the record for most viewed movie trailer on the internet in a day. This shows just how anticipatory all the fans are to see what happens next in the Spider-Man universe.
According to reports. Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer had received 373 million views within 8 hours of being posted online. The previous day record of 365 million views set by Deadpool & Wolverine was also surpassed by the Spider-Man trailer. Deadpool 3 recently set a one-day viewing record with 355.5 million views previous to Spider-Man: No Way Home's record.
Spider-Man vs GTA VI has shaped as a huge discussion topic on the internet. The trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 dropped in May of 2025 and had the most views at the time, with an astounding 475 million views in under 24 hours. Spider-Man moved up that list by taking the fastest trailer to reach 700 million views.
Sony Pictures has confirmed the 718.6 million trailer views were across many different platforms. Specifically, 14.8 million views were via the Sony's main YouTube channel, with an additional 10 million views counted via the PlayStation YouTube channel. This level of global interest in Spider-Man is almost 30 times more than global interest in GTA VI.
With an anticipated release of GTA 6 scheduled for November 2026 and also Brand New Day in July, fans seem to think that GTA 6 can move over 40M copies in year one. It can bring approximately $3 billion in revenue.
The trailer’s enormous success has sparked a renewed online debate surrounding Spider-Man and GTA VI. Spider-Man is leading in terms of trailer views, however GTA VI has the opportunity to make an impression once it is released this fall.