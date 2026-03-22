Spider-Man vs GTA VI: Brand New Day trailer breaks records with 716 million views

Spider-Man vs GTA VI has shaped as a huge discussion topic on the internet. The trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 dropped in May of 2025 and had the most views at the time, with an astounding 475 million views in under 24 hours. Spider-Man moved up that list by taking the fastest trailer to reach 700 million views.

Sony Pictures has confirmed the 718.6 million trailer views were across many different platforms. Specifically, 14.8 million views were via the Sony's main YouTube channel, with an additional 10 million views counted via the PlayStation YouTube channel. This level of global interest in Spider-Man is almost 30 times more than global interest in GTA VI.

With an anticipated release of GTA 6 scheduled for November 2026 and also Brand New Day in July, fans seem to think that GTA 6 can move over 40M copies in year one. It can bring approximately $3 billion in revenue.

The trailer’s enormous success has sparked a renewed online debate surrounding Spider-Man and GTA VI. Spider-Man is leading in terms of trailer views, however GTA VI has the opportunity to make an impression once it is released this fall.