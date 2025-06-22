GTA VI: Release date, price tag, pre-order guide and main characters explained

The excitement for GTA 6 has been building for over a decade, especially since the release of GTA V back in 2013. That anticipation peaked in December 2023 when Rockstar dropped the first trailer, finally confirming that development was in full swing. Since then, details have remained limited, though leaks and insider speculation have painted a clearer picture of what fans can expect.

Set in the vibrant and neon-soaked streets of Vice City, the game reintroduces this fan-favourite locale in a modernized form. GTA 6 will also feature the franchise’s first-ever female protagonist, Lucia, along with an unnamed male counterpart, forming a dynamic duo in a storyline rumored to echo a “Bonnie and Clyde” narrative.

The game will also expand beyond Vice City into the fictional state of Leonida, offering a broader and more immersive world than ever before. Performance expectations are high. While Rockstar hasn’t disclosed official system requirements yet, leaks suggest the need for robust hardware: possibly an Intel Core i7-8700K or Ryzen 7 3700X, GTX 1080 Ti or Radeon RX 5700 XT, and at least 8GB RAM. Installation may require up to 150GB of storage.

The game is also expected to feature smarter NPCs, enhanced stealth mechanics, and upgraded police responses. Familiar faces like Michael, Trevor, and Franklin from GTA V will not be returning, as GTA 6 shifts focus to fresh characters and narratives.

GTA 6 pricing